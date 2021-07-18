SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,540 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $7,487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 30.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,626.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

