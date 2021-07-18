SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 199,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,012 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,749. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

