SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.87.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

