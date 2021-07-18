ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.