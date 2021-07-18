ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Head-To-Head Survey

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Acies Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ServiceNow and Acies Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 26 1 2.97 Acies Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $614.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Acies Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Acies Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acies Acquisition is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Acies Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $4.52 billion 24.31 $118.50 million $1.09 510.42 Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Acies Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Acies Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 3.15% 9.32% 3.24% Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ServiceNow beats Acies Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers security incident management, threat enrichment intelligence, vulnerability response management, and security incident intelligence sharing security operation products; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, training, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. It sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

