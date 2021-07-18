Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

