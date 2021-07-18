Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.81. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $9,899,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

