Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $136,812.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $141,125.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $139,087.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

SMLR opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.81. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $843.75 million, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

