Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.39 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.