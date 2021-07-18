SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 543,497 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

