Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

Freshpet stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

