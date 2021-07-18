Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$57.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$33.57 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$12.33 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

