Scotiabank Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.03.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.