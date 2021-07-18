Scotiabank Increases Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

