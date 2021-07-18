Scotiabank Boosts Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRR. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE:KRR opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$544.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.4992914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

