SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.89 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

