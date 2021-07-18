Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on August 27th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SOI stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £730.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.45.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

