Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on August 27th

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SOI stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £730.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 277.45.
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.