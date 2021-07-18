Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 317.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Anterix worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $14,358,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at $10,064,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $58.38 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

