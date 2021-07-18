Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $1,744,048. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.22. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

