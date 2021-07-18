Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 153,453 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 153,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

