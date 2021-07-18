Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

