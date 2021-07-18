Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 105,550 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

