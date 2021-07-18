Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAH3. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.94 ($122.28).

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €90.78 ($106.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €92.01.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

