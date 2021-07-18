Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in June

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.