Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.57 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

