Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 59.4% in June

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,898. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.