Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 738,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 873,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,896. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

