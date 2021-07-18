Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Update

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,929,900 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 1,241,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGSVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.