Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

