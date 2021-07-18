Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

RUSHB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

