Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

