Royal Bank of Canada Has $47.23 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,602 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.54% of Robert Half International worth $47,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 168,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.