Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $43,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

LCII stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.