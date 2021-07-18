Royal Bank of Canada Buys 18,586 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.71% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $44,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

