Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 85,493 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $45,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

