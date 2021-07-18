Roth Capital Boosts Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target to $10.00

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netlist news, CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 135,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $927,893.88. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,292. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

