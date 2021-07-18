Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $143,098.81 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $399.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

