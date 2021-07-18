Rocket Vault (RVF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325,510.00

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $342,127.89 and $325,510.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00101772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.60 or 1.00112155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.