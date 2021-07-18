Robert Stefanovich Sells 50,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $54.80 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

