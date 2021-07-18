Robert E. Fitzgerald Acquires 6,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $616.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $653.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.98.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

