RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $71,520.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $159,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,376.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock worth $500,504 in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.