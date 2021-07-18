RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $82,080.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,100 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $70,680.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $107,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of RFM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.45. 8,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,561. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period.

