Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBKB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

