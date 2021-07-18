RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RH (NYSE:RH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:RH traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.64. 347,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,026. RH has a 1-year low of $277.00 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $659.25.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

