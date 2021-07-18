REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.19 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, REVV has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $28.19 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.27 or 0.00827044 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

