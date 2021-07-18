Reviewing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A BRP 12.80% -149.93% 14.93%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChargePoint and BRP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 1 7 0 2.88 BRP 0 2 11 1 2.93

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 61.77%. BRP has a consensus price target of $105.73, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than BRP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and BRP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A BRP $4.44 billion 1.46 $271.93 million $4.02 19.27

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

BRP beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft. It also provides parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as other services. The company sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

