Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $266.71 million and $20.23 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.00826710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

