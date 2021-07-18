Research Analysts Set Expectations for Invitae Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invitae in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,297. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

