Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.50 million and a P/E ratio of 24.48. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,589,144.43.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.