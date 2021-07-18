Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 189,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,336. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

REPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

